A Gisborne cafe has gone viral after a barista captured the sweet moment staff members and customers spontaneously and beautifully sang together earlier this week.

Verve Cafe and Bar staff member Jessy Kingi-Beach captured the heartwarming moment workers, customers and the local busker lifted the roof off the place with their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's hit song Dreams.

According to Kingi-Beach, the local busker entered the store to treat customers to a personal performance as they enjoyed their morning coffees.

"Muru is one of our local buskers. Everyone loves him. He sits outside Verve a lot but now and then he comes inside with his guitar to have a bit of a jam," she said.

It's not the first time this has happened, with Verve and its resident busker fast becoming known for their spontaneous performances

Muru performs most days outside Verve and is often seen playing his guitar inside along with cafe owner Rhonda.

Kingi-Beach says the feedback has blown her away and she's happy she can showcase the cafe's friendly vibe.

"The reaction has been amazing. I got a bit of a shock waking up this morning seeing the video had more than 3000 reactions. It's all been really positive.

"Everyone was really impressed by it. I'm pretty used to it all because it happens most days. All day every day you'll hear someone singing.

"It's such a cool vibe. You'll often find Rhonda out the front singing with Muru."

Last Tuesday Muru and Rhonda serenaded two customers who were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Kingi-Beach said when the couple's meals were taken out Rhonda sang to them accompanied by Muru's guitar.

Kiwis from around the country flocked to social media to praise the cafe and the local busker with many saying they'll make a point of visiting Verve for their own private performance.

"I want my flat white every morning like this. Beautiful!" one person wrote.

Another said: "I could have a large hot chocolate and listen to them both all day!"

New Zealanders from overseas have weighed in admitting the video makes them want to return home.

"Kiwi styles! Makes me miss home. This is why tourists need to visit our country!"