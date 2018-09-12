A teenager accused of stabbing a man to death in Greymouth has been granted bail.

Lewis Floyd McKenzie, 17, is charged with murdering 41-year-old Cyrus Alexis Alupis, who was found lying on the road in Cowper St with fatal stab wounds on June 30 this year.

Alupis, who had been living in Cobden, was taken to nearby Grey Base Hospital and died a short time later.

McKenzie appeared via audio visual link from prison custody at a High Court at Greymouth hearing sitting in Christchurch today.

After submissions by defence counsel Richard Bodle and Crown prosecutor Ruth Harcourt, Justice Rachel Dunningham granted electronically-monitored (EM) bail with strict conditions.

McKenzie will be back in court on October 23.