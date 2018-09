Major delays are expected after a crash involving a truck and car on State Highway 1 in Tokoroa.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the car was in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit was on the way to the scene.

The crash happened at 9.55am and lanes are blocked between East Parkdale Rd and Chambers St.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and follow diversions.

More to come.