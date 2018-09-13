Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a milk tanker and car on State Highway 1 in Tokoroa.

Major delays are expected after the crash which happened just before 10am between East Parkdale Rd and Chambers St.

A St John spokeswoman said two people with serious injuries were being transported to Waikato Hospital, one via rescue helicopter and the other by ambulance.

The crash happened at 9.55am between East Parkdale St and Main Rd. Photo / John Van de Ven

A rescue helicopter and two ambulances were called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was also on the way.

The New Zealand Transport Agency twitter page said State Highway 1 is closed between East Parkdale Rd and Chambers St. Diverisons are in place with southbund traffic to turn right onto East Parkdale Rd, left onto Manfield St, left onto Chambers St then right back onto State Highway 1.

