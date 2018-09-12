Firefighters are battling a large barn fire in South Auckland.

Extra crews are being called in to help fight the blaze on Mullins Rd, Ardmore.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Bannister said firefighters were called to the scene at 5.50am.

"We are in attendance but it has been escalated to a second alarm. The barn is 55 x 20m but there is no threat to other structures or reports of any injuries."

There were currently 13 appliances on the scene along with a command unit.

Crews are still battling to get the fire under control, he said.

The fire has caught the interest of local residents who have posted about the fire on local Facebook pages.