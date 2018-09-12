New Zealand's latest multi-millionaire will be jumping for joy tonight after Powerball was struck for $7.2 million.

The prize is made up of $7 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

It's the latest in a string of Powerball wins - the fourth win in as many weeks to be exact.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak n' Save Silverdale. It followed a Powerball win last week by a Christchurch couple who will go on a trip to Italy.

Another four Lotto players will be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 each with Lotto First Division.

Elsewhere, Strike Four was claimed by two players from MyLotto, one in Waikato and the other in Tauranga who will both take home $50,000.

Lotto said any players who won tonight should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.