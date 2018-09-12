For Grace Jack, living in a digital world is normal.

The 17-year-old Rangitoto College student doesn't know a world without computers or cell phones.

"I can't imagine the world without them. I usually use my phone for everything - even the alarm on it is what wakes me up.

"I wouldn't know how to use a normal alarm.''

The year 12 student said she communicated with her friends a lot via various social media apps - including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

Certain apps allowed her to see when each of her friends were online or when they were last online and even find out their location.

"I can see whether they're home or not.''

Grace said she understood the need to stay safe online and other issues related to the immediacy of social media and online life.

"You have to be careful about what you say if you post something online because everyone would know about it straight away.''

The positives of the digital life, she said, included seeing different parts of the world or ideas people often shared about.

"You become open-minded about things - things that you might not realise are happening in the world. You see all the campaigns people start online and understand what those [causes] are about.''

Netsafe chief Martin Cocker said although we continued to embrace all technologies, people needed to remember to spend time thinking about the challenges and risks associated with them.

"We need to look at the whole digital society a bit differently and try to get ahead of these things.''