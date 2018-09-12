A worker is in Dunedin Hospital after a fall at the Macraes gold mine this morning.

A Oceana Gold spokeswoman said an employee was injured after falling from a height while working on the mine's processing plant.

The mill was shut for routine maintenance and has remained shut as a precaution while initial inquiries were made, the spokeswoman said.

An investigation is under way and WorkSafe have been notified.

Advertisement

A worker is in Dunedin Hospital after a fall at the Macraes gold mine this morning. Photo / File

No further details were available at this time, she said.

St John ambulance spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton said they were called to the mine after a worker was injured in a fall.

As there was an on-site St John facility at the mine the injured worker was treated straight away, she said.

The employee was eventually airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter with moderate to serious injuries.