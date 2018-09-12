Police have apprehended a man who is alleged to have preformed indecent acts at a toilet at the Dunedin Botanic Garden yesterday.

Police said members of the public and staff at the gardens helped with finding the 47-year-old Timaru man who performed an indecent act in the women's toilets in the lower garden.

The man is currently before the courts, police said.

Police said it was continuing to investigate other recent incidences at the gardens.

Advertisement

Call Dunedin police on (03) 488 0642 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.