Police have apprehended a man who is alleged to have preformed indecent acts at a toilet at the Dunedin Botanic Garden yesterday.

Police said members of the public and staff at the gardens helped with finding the 47-year-old Timaru man who performed an indecent act in the women's toilets in the lower garden.

The man is currently before the courts, police said.

Police said it was continuing to investigate other recent incidences at the gardens.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Call Dunedin police on (03) 488 0642 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Police officer involved in five-car crash may have had a medical event

12 Sep, 2018 12:20pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Police not sure if 'suspicious' approaches are connected

11 Sep, 2018 6:48pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'He's never run as fast': Fourth suspicious approach to child

11 Sep, 2018 3:02pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Police concern after man asked kid to help search for lost puppy

10 Sep, 2018 1:23pm
2 minutes to read