A child hit by a car in Manurewa has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were called to the serious crash on Wordsworth Rd in Auckland at 3.10pm today.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and police were in attendance.

"A child has received critical injuries and is been transported to hospital."



The road, between Rowandale Ave and John Walker Drive, has been closed off. Drivers are advised to the avoid area if possible.