Police were called to a West Auckland high school this afternoon after reports of a group of students fighting.

The Herald understands a fight broke out between students from Massey High School and teens from another school just before 2pm.

Police confirmed they were called at 1.40pm following a report of disorder.

"Police attended and spoke with a number of people," a spokesman said.

Advertisement

"The incident has been resolved and police are no longer at the scene.



"We are not aware of any reports of any injuries."

A statement was posted on the school's Facebook page just before 3pm after much speculation within the community and on social media about the details of the incident.

Some people had posted that the school was in lockdown, others suggested gang members were at the site or that students from another college "came into the school grounds with knives" after "losing a rap battle".

"Massey High School advises that there has been an incident at lunchtime today where several students of another school attempted to enter our grounds," the official statement read.

"The school has followed our standard procedures in this instance and the matter is now at an end.

"We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries and the school has not been placed in lockdown."