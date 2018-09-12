Police have confirmed a person has died in a crash on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Range.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called to the crash, at the intersection with Old Kaimai Rd, about 2.20pm.

The highway is now closed, and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

She confirmed it was a serious crash and emergency services were still at the scene. It is believed the collision involves a truck and a car, although that is yet to be confirmed.

The intersection is considered to be among the most dangerous in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Diversions will be in place "for some time" and motorists are asked to delay travel if possible.

A reporter at the scene said an air ambulance has landed in a paddock.

She said traffic was at a standstill leading towards the crash scene.

More soon.