A man who died of an unexplained death at his home in Grey Lynn on Sunday has been identified as 55-year-old Bryce Robinson.

Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Kathryn Bostock said police found Robinson's body around 10.30am on Sunday and the death was initially treated as unexplained.

After three days of scene examinations and carrying out a post-mortem, Bostock said police have now ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time," she said.

On Monday morning, nearby residents said they were not aware of what had happened, but told the Herald a man had lived at the address on his own.

One resident reported seeing an ambulance and police officers in forensic suits outside the property.