A Porirua woman has been accused of stealing more than $7000 worth of petrol in gas station drive-offs to help fund her partner's drug habit.

Rosie O'Brian has pleaded guilty to some of the 34 charges she faces of stealing petrol, but has not entered pleas to many of them.

She appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning on the charges, which relate to numerous petrol stations around the Wellington region.

Aside from one charge in March, all of the alleged offending occurred over a three-month period from mid May to August 10.

According to a summary of facts, O'Brian and a co-accused would fill up cars or multiple fuel containers before driving away without paying.

They are accused of selling the fuel on to get money for her partner's drug use.

On June 15 O'Brian is said to have stolen from three different stations, taking nearly $700 worth of petrol in one day. In another three alleged incidents on June 3 she is accused of taking more than $600.

Some of O'Brian's charges are joint with a co-accused.

The total she is alleged to have stolen is $7447.21.

Some of her charges may be joined as representative counts.

She will reappear in court later this month.