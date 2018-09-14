A Rotorua woman has admitted she punched, smacked and slapped her three children during the past year-and-a-half.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her three children, appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Wednesday and admitted three representative charges of assaulting a child.

The three children range in ages under the age of 11.

A summary of facts outlining details of the assaults was released to the Rotorua Daily Post.

The woman, who is in her 30s, has admitted punching one child a number of times on their legs and thighs, hitting the child two to three times in the head with a spatula and slapping their bottom several times. The offences occurred between January 1 last year and July 1 this year.

During the same period, she also admitted punching another child on their legs, slapping the child's bottom and hands several times and using a spatula to hit the child several times on the head.

Between January 1 this year and June this year she also smacked a third child about 10 times on their hands and bottom.

The children didn't get treatment for their injuries.

Judge Maree McKenzie remanded the woman on bail for sentencing on December 11.