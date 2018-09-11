A Christchurch man has denied drugging two women at an inner city bar before sexually assaulting them.

The 33-year-old has entered not guilty pleas to stupefying two women on July 15 this year, along with sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, and supply of ecstasy.

He will stand trial at Christchurch District Court at a later date.

He has been granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail to a Crown case review hearing on November 14.

Advertisement

Police have previously said the women had been socialising and drinking at a bar before being "taken to another location".