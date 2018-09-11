Auckland Police's very own singing crew, Barbershop in Blue, have stunned listeners with a beautiful rendition of the popular Māori waiata Pōkarekare Ana.

The four recruits returned to the stage to celebrate Māori language week, posting the video to the Auckland City District Police page on Tuesday night.

"Barbershop in Blue are BACK - and this time to celebrate Māori language week! Sing along with our boys to this classic Kiwi waiata we all know and love," the boys in Blue wrote.

The quartet delivers a beautiful four-part harmony during their six verse version of the Māori classic.

Advertisement

Auckland Police's very own singing crew, Barbershop in Blue, have stunned listeners with a beautiful rendition of the popular Māori waiata Pōkarekare Ana. Photo / Auckland City District Police

Members of the public took to Facebook to praise the quartet for their spine-tingling rendition.

"I can't remember being so moved by a song. That was beautiful," one person wrote.

Another said: "Amazing! You guys sound awesome and a great contribution to Te Wiki o te Reo Maori."

The Barbershop in Blue boys, Lafoia Afoa, Matini Tamamasui, Wepiha Te Kanawa and John Afoa previously made their mark back in April when they belted out My Girl by The Temptations.

The video received more than 169,000 views.

Barbershop in Blue Got the post-Easter blues? Four recruits down at Police College have shared a little something to brighten up your week! #barbershopinblue Posted by Auckland City District Police on Monday, 2 April 2018

According to Auckland Police, the quartet was started after Te Kanawa heard Tamamasui and Afoa singing.

After a successful jam session, a fourth member joined and they became the Barbershop in Blue.

Pōkarekare Ana

Pōkarekare ana, ngā wai o Waiapu

Whiti atu koe hine, marino ana e.

E hine e, hoki mai ra

Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.

Tuhituhi taku reta, tuku atu taku rīngi

Kia kite tō iwi, raru raru ana e.

E hine e, hoki mai ra

Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.

E kore te aroha, e maroke i te rā

Mākūkū tonu i aku roimata e.

E hine e, hoki mai ra

Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.

Whati whati taku pene, kua pau aku pepa

Ko taku aroha, mau tonu ana e.

E hine e, hoki mai ra

Ka mate ahau i te aroha e