Auckland Police's very own singing crew, Barbershop in Blue, have stunned listeners with a beautiful rendition of the popular Māori waiata Pōkarekare Ana.
The four recruits returned to the stage to celebrate Māori language week, posting the video to the Auckland City District Police page on Tuesday night.
"Barbershop in Blue are BACK - and this time to celebrate Māori language week! Sing along with our boys to this classic Kiwi waiata we all know and love," the boys in Blue wrote.
The quartet delivers a beautiful four-part harmony during their six verse version of the Māori classic.
Members of the public took to Facebook to praise the quartet for their spine-tingling rendition.
"I can't remember being so moved by a song. That was beautiful," one person wrote.
Another said: "Amazing! You guys sound awesome and a great contribution to Te Wiki o te Reo Maori."
The Barbershop in Blue boys, Lafoia Afoa, Matini Tamamasui, Wepiha Te Kanawa and John Afoa previously made their mark back in April when they belted out My Girl by The Temptations.
The video received more than 169,000 views.
According to Auckland Police, the quartet was started after Te Kanawa heard Tamamasui and Afoa singing.
After a successful jam session, a fourth member joined and they became the Barbershop in Blue.
Pōkarekare Ana
Pōkarekare ana, ngā wai o Waiapu
Whiti atu koe hine, marino ana e.
E hine e, hoki mai ra
Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.
Tuhituhi taku reta, tuku atu taku rīngi
Kia kite tō iwi, raru raru ana e.
E hine e, hoki mai ra
Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.
E kore te aroha, e maroke i te rā
Mākūkū tonu i aku roimata e.
E hine e, hoki mai ra
Ka mate ahau i te aroha e.
Whati whati taku pene, kua pau aku pepa
Ko taku aroha, mau tonu ana e.
E hine e, hoki mai ra
Ka mate ahau i te aroha e