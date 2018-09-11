A farewell service for wife and mother-of-two, Abby Hartley, will be held in Hamilton next week following her death on Sunday morning.

She died in a Bali hospital after being taken there on the first day of a holiday with a twisted bowel and subsequently placed in a coma at the start of August.

The 41-year-old's son Toby announced on Facebook a service for her would be held on September 17 in Hamilton, Stuff reports.

He invited those who wanted to pay their respects to Hartley to attend and take part, acknowledging all the support the family had received.

Advertisement

"Hey guys I know you probably have all heard, but wanted something to come from me as well," Toby wrote on Facebook.

"Mum passed away on Sunday after a long battle in Bali which she gave her all but unfortunately did not pull through ... I would like to say a quick thank you to everyone for you love and support so far."

Before Hartley's death, over $237,000 was raised to cover her treatment and pay for emergency flights back to New Zealand after her travel insurer refused.

She was taken to hospital with a twisted bowel on August 1 and later suffered acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

She also suffered a collapsed lung and septicemia, never waking up from the induced coma doctors put her in last month.