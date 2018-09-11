The brother of former Taranaki resident Beverley Quinn who was killed in Perth last week says she was a "fun-loving person".

Hāwera local Graeme Kempton told Stuff the family were in shock at the news of Quinn's death.

Quinn, 74, with her daughter, Mara Harvey, and grandchildren, Charlotte, Beatrix and Alice, were allegedly killed on or around September 4 by Mara's husband, Anthony Harvey.

Mara and Anthony Harvey. Photo / Supplied

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the offender used knives and a blunt instrument to commit the murders before hanging around the property for days.

"Nobody expects it, do they?" Kempton told Stuff.

"I knew it last night [Monday] but to wake up this morning and see it on Sky News, and see the picture of your sister, who you now know is no longer with us."

Kempton said Quinn moved, with five other siblings, from Masterton to Hāwera in the 1960s, working at the local telephone exchange before heading abroad.

He said she briefly came back to Hāwera before moving to Perth and having a family of her own, marrying Brian Quinn and having two daughters, Mara and Taryn.

Taryn said in a statement via Western Australia Police the family were feeling a huge loss.

"We would firstly like to thank everyone for their help, support and kind wishes during this extremely dark and difficult time," the statement reads.

"There are no words to explain the emptiness and loss that we feeling."

Taryn said her mother was kind-hearted and was very family orientated, loving her daughters and grandchildren, and would "have done anything for them".

The statement also said Mara Harvey loved being a mother and loved all of her children.

A member of the public lays flowers outside a property on Coode Street. Photo / AAP

"She was so proud of each of them and was doing a great job of raising them. Her girls were her world," it said.

Police allege Charlotte (left), 3, and Beatrix and Alice (second left, right), 2, their mother Mara, 47, and grandmother, Beverley Quinn, 74, were murdered by Anthony Harvey. Photo / Supplied

"Charlotte was an energetic, bubbly, confident little girl who loved people and loved socialising.

"Alice was outgoing, adventurous and cheeky, while Beatrix was at times a little bit more quiet but gave the biggest hugs.

"This world is a sadder place with the loss of these five beautiful people but heaven has gained five new angels."