Taranaki Police have issued a search warrant for a man in relation to the shooting at Taranaki Base Hospital's carpark last month.

Stanley Joesph Sole is wanted in relation to the incident on August 1 which saw a 43-year-old man suffer serious injuries when he was shot in the back and legs.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said police are still carrying out extensive inquiries and are focused on hunting down those involved.

On Monday, police arrested a 49-year-old man and 47-year-old woman in relation to the incident after they raided Highway 61 gang clubrooms in Waitara.

Advertisement

A warrant to arrest has been issued for Stanley Joseph Sole. Photo / NZ Police

The man and woman were both arrested in the operation conducted by Taranaki Police and the Armed Offenders Squad yesterday morning.

A white van believed to be used in the shooting was recovered, along with three rifles, a cut-down shotgun and ammunition.

Matuku said police believed the public were not at risk as the two parties involved in the shootings were known to each other.

Anyone who has information which might lead to the arrest of 43-year-old Sole is asked to please contact police.

New Plymouth Police can be contacted on 06 759 5500 or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.