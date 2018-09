One person has died after a serious crash on Waitakere Rd in West Auckland this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said another person received moderate injuries and the road has since been closed in both directions.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident which occurred shortly after 4pm today.

Auckland Transport announced Waitakere Rd was closed between Bethells Rd and Hunter Rd.

AT asks motorists avoid the area if possible or to allow for extra time for diversions.