Police are seeking two men who robbed an Okaihau liquor store at gunpoint, making off with alcohol, cigarettes and cash.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Mid North police, said the pair entered Okaihau Liquor Centre about 8.15pm on Monday.

One was armed with a long-barrelled rifle with a scope, the other with what appeared to be a machete.

The victims had done the right thing by locking themselves in a secure area as soon as they saw the firearm. The exact quantity of alcohol, cigarettes and cash taken had yet to be determined.

The offenders had disguised their faces but he hoped someone would recognise their clothing or their vehicle, which was also captured on CCTV.

Johnston also urged anyone who had seen the robbery or suspicious behaviour in the area to call the Kerikeri police station on (09) 407 9211 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Victim Support spent Tuesday with the shop owners who were understandably unhappy.

''Unfortunately they've been victimised a number of times before, which is disappointing for the Okaihau community,'' Johnston said.

The last armed robbery at the store was in November 2016 when two youths entered the store armed with a long knife and a fence paling with a protruding nail.

An 18-year-old was arrested in Okaihau later that day after a local recognised him as he was running away. A 14-year-old boy was arrested a few days later.