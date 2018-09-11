Far North police are investigating an incident in which a 17-year-old allegedly assaulted a woman with knuckledusters after she complained about his driving — then crashed his car a short time later, injuring his companions.

The youth allegedly had been doing skids and ''making a nuisance of himself'' outside the Ramada Resort Reia Taipa Beach in Doubtless Bay when he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence.

When the resort manager went outside to remonstrate with him, the driver, who police said was wearing knuckledusters, allegedly punched her in the head.

The youth drove off but was found by police after a crash on State Highway 10 at Kareponia, northeast of Kaitaia, a short time later.

One of the three occupants of the car was initially trapped but no one was seriously injured. All three people in the vehicle denied being the driver, police said.

Senior Sergeant Russell Richards, of Kaitaia police, said an investigation into the incidents was continuing but police hoped to lay charges soon.

The resort manager suffered lacerations to her head in the alleged assault.