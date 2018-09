The woman killed in a crash in Northern Hawke's Bay on Sunday night has been named as 30-year-old Jaydene Noelle Manuel from Wairoa.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle, when it hit a tree 10km east of the city on State Highway 2 shortly before 6pm.

A police spokeswoman said the cause of the crash is yet to be determined and is under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.