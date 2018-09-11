A man was arrested yesterday after Dunedin KFC staff suspected he was selling his own secret blend of herbs and spices in their car park.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report about 2pm of "people doing drug deals" outside the North Dunedin fast food outlet, the Otago Daily Times reports.

The young man was pulled over by police in a waiting police car after he drove out of the car park into Great King St.

The man was taken into custody and a tow truck dealt with his car.

The 23-year-old was arrested about 2.20pm and would appear in court charged with "driving while licence suspended", the spokeswoman said.

There was no word on whether further charges were likely.

A KFC staff member confirmed police were called because of suspicious behaviour in the car park.