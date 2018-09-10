A 19-year-old Rotorua man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court in relation to the death of Lynace Parakuka late on Friday night.

The man is facing one charge of murder and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Alayne Wills.

Lynace Parakuka.

The judge said the release of his name may impede the investigation.

"At this stage the interests of justice require that name suppression be granted on an interim basis."

Advertisement

Read more: Rotorua police arrest 19-year-old in relation to death of Lynace Parakuka

Police launch murder probe after young mother Lynace Parakuka found dead at Rotorua school

Rotorua's St Michael's Catholic School blessed as police probe Lynace Parakuka's murder

The man appeared via AVL covering his face with his hand throughout the appearance.

He was remanded into custody until October 5 when he will appear in the High Court at Rotorua.

Name suppression will again be considered at that appearance.

The judge also did not allow photos to be taken during the appearance noting: "Photos may not be taken at this early stage of proceedings as it may prejudice further investigation and fair trial."

Rotorua police launched a homicide investigation into the death of Parakuka, 22, after her body was found on the St Michael's Catholic School field around 11.40pm on Friday September 7.

They announced a 19-year-old had been arrested late last night.