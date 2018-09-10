A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Paul Te Hiko.
The 28-year-old appeared at the High Court in Wellington this morning after being charged by police in Hawke's Bay last month.
Te Hiko's body was found at a subdivision in Wainuiomata in March. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.
After arresting the man, police said they believed Te Hiko was targeted by attackers and others were involved. A team is still investigating to establish what exactly happened.
The defendant was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.
A trial by jury is set down for August next year.