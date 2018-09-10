A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Paul Te Hiko.

The 28-year-old appeared at the High Court in Wellington this morning after being charged by police in Hawke's Bay last month.

Te Hiko's body was found at a subdivision in Wainuiomata in March. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.

The Wainuiomata house where Paul Te Hiko was found dead in March.

After arresting the man, police said they believed Te Hiko was targeted by attackers and others were involved. A team is still investigating to establish what exactly happened.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

A trial by jury is set down for August next year.