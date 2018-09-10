A New Zealand woman who fell ill while on a second honeymoon in Bali has died.

Abby Hartley, 41, had been in an induced coma in hospital with her family by her bedside. She had been taken to hospital at the start of August.

National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed Hartley had died.

"I learned late weekend and contacted [husband] Richard Hartley to pass my condolences on to him and his family and offer any help I could. He was very gracious," Bridges said in a statement.

"I am incredibly saddened for Richard and his family about Abby - my heart really goes out to them at this awful time."

Hartley fell ill at the start of last month while holidaying at the tourist destination and was eventually placed in an induced coma on August 15.

She had contracted septicaemia, and her hospital bill was well over $100,000. Her insurance company refused to pay the bill, telling her family her illness related to a pre-existing condition.

A Givealittle page to help fund her return to New Zealand raised more $230,000 after the Government refused to intervene.

Abby Hartley with her husband Richard at hospital in Bali.

Bridges said last week he had been contacted by concerned New Zealanders who had agreed to pay for the Medevac costs to return Hartley to New Zealand once she was strong enough.

ACT leader David Seymour, who had lobbied to bring Hartley home, said his thoughts were with the family.

"Our whole country's thoughts are with them now and I just hope that they can do their best to celebrate Abby's life," he said.

"They went away for their second honeymoon, which was supposed to be a special time and then you get this kind of complication and completely unexpectedly end up in this massive saga over when does your insurance cover you and not cover you and who should pay.

"New Zealanders raised $238,000 voluntarily which is probably the only positive story in the whole thing. It is just a tragedy."

Abby's husband Richard said the family had originally hoped to be able to fly her home on a commercial flight, which would have cost up to $60,000, taking up about 10 seats to cover her stretcher, medical equipment, doctor and nurse.

When Abby's condition deteriorated the only way to have got her home was via specialised emergency aircraft, which could cost up to $160,000.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said the situation was "deeply distressing" and was a case where their insurance company should step up.

"I can only imagine that kind of situation, I know the MFAT team on the ground are doing what they can.

"Ultimately, what we hope is in these cases that insurers really step in and assist families when they have situations like this," Ardern said.

Hartley's husband wrote to the Government for help to bring his wife home, however, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said it wasn't possible.

Richard Hartley had told the Herald it makes the family's mind "boggle as to why they don't understand that the insurance will not pay out".

"Winston said this at the end of his letter. Why they couldn't help 50/50 with us. Maybe take it out of our taxes like a term loan?

"But hey, I am not an accountant that works for the Government. Insurance is based on risk factor; we lost," he said.