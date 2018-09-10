Two young men who were critically injured in a crash involving a car and truck in Waikato last month have both died in hospital from their injuries.

The accident happened on State Highway 27 at Waharoa about 8.45pm on August 31.

Zoe Currie, 17, known as Damien, died on Wednesday September 5, and Brendon Christopher Wright, 21, died on Friday September 7.

Both were from Auckland and both died in Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

SH27 was closed following the crash. Three people were initially taken to Waikato Hospital, two of them in critical condition.