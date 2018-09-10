Tributes are flowing for a 19-year-old worker who died at an East Tāmaki factory on Friday.

Hamuwera Tera Ikokiritia Holloway, of Manurewa, is the young man who died at an address in Kerwyn Ave at 9pm on Friday.

An 18-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on Saturday charged with assault with a weapon in relation to the death.



Police said the two men were colleagues at a labour hire company.

A death notice posted on Tipene Funerals' Facebook page says Hamuwera Holloway was "taken suddenly" on Friday, "loving son of Kathryn Holloway and Felix Turua" and "cherished brother to Moana, Piata, Ngapera, Janko, Whetumarama and Terehia".

"You will be forever loved our humble giant. Fly high our baby brother," the whānau said.

Funeral director Kaiora Tipene said funeral details were still to be confirmed and the whānau declined to speak to anyone at this stage.

"Family have expressed they do not wish for any media attention at this stage but to simply mourn for their loss as a whānau," Tipene said.

Sister Fetu (Whetu) Holloway posted on Facebook: "My brother was a good boy he didnt even get to make it to his 21st. Im so lost rn i dont know what to do anymore. I feel like ive lost apart of me. I will never ever forget you and all the shit you've done for me. Fly high my brother."

A friend posted on sister Moana Holloway's Facebook page: "We will miss his giant smile gentle heart and kind nature."

Yoza ma bro Rest easy 💛😭 I’m still fucking shocked you’ve passed away my bro💔, Trying my hardest to hold back those tears!!!😭Bloody known you as a kid from Takanini school, then Alfriston college, then getting a shock seeing that not only you but you and your sister working at Courierpost. Everynight was a good time all about laugh with you and your cheeky personality. Me and you on our own fucked in the head murderous vibes while everyone’s giving us the ayeeee😂 can’t forget the vape tricks😂 aka the shambarashambara hahaha And going to mention all the times getting stoned haha like the time we went half’s on a 50 had a sesh at your house on shiftnal😭 fuck those were the days gonna really miss you hamu straight up! No one will ever replace you my bro your truly a one of a kind💛 Love you heaps my bro Hummz Jahbless and my condolences goes out to all the Holloway Whanau, rest easy bro💛 Hamuwera Holloway 💛 Posted by Karns Paniona Carroll on Friday, 7 September 2018

Sharay Welsh wrote: "My love fr you will neeeeeeeever end .. you'll always be apart of me .. as long as time keeps on passing by.. your always be our baby Boi"