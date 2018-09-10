A person is dead after a car and truck collided on SH2 north of Tauranga this afternoon.

The crash happened between Pahoia Rd and Apata Station Rd about 4.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person died as a result of the collision.

"It appears one of the vehicles is on fire."

Police and Emergency services are at the scene, and the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.