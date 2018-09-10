Police are seeking information after a teenager was stabbed in Ōpōtiki in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old received stab wounds to his upper body and was transported to Whakatāne Hospital in a stable condition.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police would like to speak with anyone else who may know of this incident or those involved.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said police were grateful to those members of the local community who had already provided valuable information allowing the investigation to progress.

Anyone with information can phone Whakatāne police on (07) 308 5255 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.