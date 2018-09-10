A Helensville liquor store worker has been threatened by an offender with a knife as he was closing the store last night.

Police were called to the store on Commercial Rd, Helensville, around 8pm after an offender demanded money from the worker.

"The victim has complied with his orders but when an opportunity arose he ran from the offender and sought help from a nearby supermarket," Waitemata Police Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeil said.

Facebook users on the Helensville and Parakai Community group said around five police cars and a helicopter searched for the man last night.

Police quickly arrived at the scene McNeil said and despite inquiries, they did not locate the offender.

"We are still canvassing the area for CCTV footage but ask anyone with information who can assist us to contact Waitemata Crime Squad 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"The offender is described as being in his mid to late 20s with dark skin, around 5ft 9 and of slim build. He was wearing all black, including a black beanie but had a grey bandana around his face," he said.