Two people have been arrested in relation to a shooting at New Plymouth's Taranaki Base Hospital.

The incident, that occurred on August 1 at around 9.30pm in the hospital's car park, involved a man being shot in the leg.

Taranaki's police and Armed Offenders Squad conducted a search warrant at the Highway 61 Gang Clubrooms in North Taranaki this morning.

A white van believed to be used in the shooting was recovered, along with three rifles, a cut-down shotgun and ammunition.

A 49-year-old man and 47-year-old woman arrested will be appearing in court today.

"The team investigating this incident is focused on locating the others involved and holding them to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said.

Matuku said extensive inquiries were being made and further arrests were anticipated.

"We want to reassure the public that this shooting involved parties known

to each other and reiterate that we do not believe there is any wider risk to

members of the public."