Cabinet has approved the final scope of the Crown-Māori Partnership portfolio and agreed to the establishment of a new agency to support the Crown to be a better Treaty partner, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Crown-Māori Partnership Minister Kelvin Davis have announced today.

The portfolio has also been renamed from Crown-Māori Relations to Crown-Maori Partnership to better reflect the purpose and importance of the portfolio, Ardern said.

"Earlier this year at Waitangi I said as we needed to start thinking as a nation about what our relationship looks like beyond the Treaty negotiating table.

"Settlements are not the end of our relationship or the Crown's responsibility, but the beginning of a new relationship freed from grievance," said Jacinda Ardern.

Advertisement

"In Hokianga people told us that partnership is about walking side-by-side in unity – and I agree that the word 'partnership' articulates the purpose of this portfolio and the work it intends to do in a much more meaningful way."

Ardern made her announcement in the cabinet room with Titewhai Harawira next to her.

Five Labour ministers were present, Davis, Grant Robertson, Andrew Little, Nanaia Mahuta and Megan Woods but no New Zealand First Ministers.

Titewhai Harawira said she was proud to be sitting there after years of struggle and shouting.

"It is the first stepping stone making some decisions together."

"Let's just sit down and talk to one another and see what we can bring about for our country."

She was accompanied by her daughter Hinewhare Harawira.

The final scope of Kelvin Davis' portfolio includes responsibilities to:

• Ensure the Crown meets its treaty settlement commitments;

• Develop engagement, co-design and partnership principles that ensure agencies generate the best solutions;

• Ensure public sector capability is strengthened and engagement of public sector agencies with Māori is meaningful;

• Provide an independent cross-Government view on the health of the Crown-Māori partnership;

• Provide strategic leadership and advice on contemporary treaty issues.

The Minister would also work with the Minister of Justice to examine the constitutional and institutional arrangements supporting the Crown-Māori partnership in the longterm.

Davis said his role - and the role of the new agency – will be to make Government and the public service a better treaty partner and to manage the treaty partnership.