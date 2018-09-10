Cabinet has approved the final scope of the Crown-Māori Partnership portfolio and agreed to the establishment of a new agency to support the Crown to be a better Treaty partner, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Crown-Māori Partnership Minister Kelvin Davis have announced today.

The portfolio has also been renamed from Crown-Māori Relations to Crown-Maori Partnership to better reflect the purpose and importance of the portfolio, Ardern said.

"Earlier this year at Waitangi I said as we needed to start thinking as a nation about what our relationship looks like beyond the Treaty negotiating table.

"Settlements are not the end of our relationship or the Crown's responsibility, but the beginning of a new relationship freed from grievance," said Jacinda Ardern.

"In Hokianga people told us that partnership is about walking side-by-side in unity – and I agree that the word 'partnership' articulates the purpose of this portfolio and the work it intends to do in a much more meaningful way."

She said the Government would establish a new Office for Crown Maori Partnership

The final scope of Kelvin Davis' portfolio includes responsibilities to:

• Ensure the Crown meets its treaty settlement commitments;

• Develop engagement, co-design and partnership principles that ensure agencies generate the best solutions;

• Ensure public sector capability is strengthened and engagement of public sector agencies with Māori is meaningful;

• Provide an independent cross-Government view on the health of the Crown-Māori partnership;

• Provide strategic leadership and advice on contemporary treaty issues.

The Minister would also work with the Minister of Justice to examine the constitutional and institutional arrangements supporting the Crown-Māori partnership in the longterm.

Davis said his role - and the role of the new agency – will be to make Government and the public service a better treaty partner and to manage the treaty partnership.