Top New Zealand harness racing figures are expected to appear in a Christchurch court today after a long-running police probe into alleged race-fixing and drugs.

A total of 11 people have been charged over Operation Inca – an 18-month investigation by the National Organised Crime Group that culminated with raids on multiple stables and properties across Canterbury, Invercargill and Manawatu last week.

The scandal has rocked the tight-knit sport and embroiled some of its leading names.

Today, five men — aged 34, 40, 41, 44, and 71 — are due to appear on match-fixing charges.

A 41-year-old woman is expected to face two counts of supplying Class B drugs.

And at Palmerston North District Court, a 47-year-old man will appear on a charge of deception by match-fixing.

Promising young driver Matt Anderson, 26, appeared at Christchurch District Court last Wednesday on allegations of fraud and supplying a Class B controlled drug.

Details of the charge are subject to a judge's interim suppression order.

Also in court last week was a 30-year-old Canterbury-based trainer on drug dealing charges and unlawful possession of a restricted weapon. He has appealed a district court judge's decision not to grant name suppression.

A 49-year-old Christchurch man, with interim name suppression also faces drugs charges, along with Elie Sawma, a 42-year-old from the Papanui area of Christchurch, charged with supplying the Class B controlled drug MDMA, possession of MDMA, and offering to supply the Class A drug cocaine.

Sawma was remanded on bail by consent to October 4.

Match-fixing charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

The Racing Integrity Unit has excluded all those charged by police from entering a racecourse to attend race meetings, workouts and trials.

A race meeting at Addington in Christchurch went ahead as scheduled on Friday night.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact harness@police.govt.nz or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.