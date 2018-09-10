A 24-year-old woman who faces charges relating to a toddler who later died has pleaded not guilty.

Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 24, from Tirau, appeared before Judge Phillip Cooper in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon via audio visual link.

She entered not guilty pleas to two charges relating to 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson in Tirau.

The charges do not relate to the toddler's death.

She is charged with injuring the toddler with intent between March 1 and July 10 and failing to seek medical care for the toddler which was likely to cause suffering, namely extreme pain, on July 21 in Tirau.

Thompson also entered a guilty plea on a trespass charge and was convicted and discharged on that count.

She was remanded in custody to next appear for a case review hearing on November 14.

She will also have a bail application hearing this week.

Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson died in Waikato Hospital on July 24.