A replica South Australian police car will be rebranded as a security car after police cracked down on a West Auckland man driving his pride and joy.

Rodney Roper was given the go-ahead by Police Headquarters today that he could replace the sign-written words "Police" and the related South Australian Police emblem with the words Security.

Roper said although it wasn't part of his dream to drive a replica car, it was an acceptable solution.

"Since I'm a security officer, I asked if I could put security on it and they've basically given me the go-ahead to do that. So I'm going to do that instead.

Rodney Roper in his dream car, but now minus the badge and the word "Police". Photo / Michael Craig

"It will look exactly the same, just instead of Police it will have Security.

"It's OK. It's as good as it can get I guess."

It also meant the $3000 spent buying custom-made reflective vinyl markings from a sign-maker could be salvaged as the blue checks could stay.

Roper had yet to price up how much the additional signage would be and in the meantime have covered up the words Police so he could drive the 2011 Holden Commodore Omega around without breaking the law.

He put white pieces of paper over the emergency signs at the weekend.

Police have warned the West Auckland man he can't drive his replica South Australian police car in public - but he thinks they're just jealous because his car is better than theirs.

Police visited Roper last week and told him that if he did not cover the words "Police" he could be charged with impersonating a police officer, punishable by a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $15,000.

