Before boarding his plane a terminally ill New Zealand father travelling to the US for a life-saving cancer treatment left a heart-warming message for his supporters.

In the first of many video diaries to come, Kurt Brunton thanked the New Zealand public for giving him lift-off.

"Thank you guys, thank you for all your support, all of your messages. I've read all of the messages you've posted.

"They have just been amazing, they're so inspirational, so helpful and I'm so grateful to be able to read those."

Last night he departed Auckland Airport saying "goodbye for now" to his wife Janelle Brunton-Rennie and 1-year-old daughter Sage.

Brunton, a 41-year-old Remuera software accountant, has been battling an aggressive form of blood cancer since January. About a month ago his condition escalated dramatically, spreading to five tumours around his body.

His doctor had begun prepping him for palliative care as there is no further treatment available for him in New Zealand.

Now, thanks to a ground-breaking immunotherapy treatment in Boston, the family has been given one last hope.

"He landed safely, travelled well and tells me he is feeling good. He's flying from LA to Boston tomorrow," Brunton-Rennie told the Herald this morning.

Thousands of New Zealanders have been getting behind Brunton's fight with more than $180,000 raised on his Givealittle page in the last two weeks.

With the steep overseas treatment cost, more than $1.5 million is needed.

The Herald will be posting regular video updates from Brunton as he embarks on the biggest fight of his life.