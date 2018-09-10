Hundreds of people are beginning to walk through the streets of Wellington to mark the start of Māori language week.

The Hīkoi Whakanui i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Parade) is travelling to Te Ngākau Civic Square from Parliament.

School students and kapa haka groups are singing a waiata while marching along with the public.

Event organisers says 4000 people were registered for the parade.

Jade Gifford was at the hīkoi and helped to publish a te reo version of Victoria University of Wellington's student magazine Salient called "Te Ao Mārama" which had all Māori contributors.

She said it was awesome to see such a great turn out.

"It's important for me because I see so much value in te reo Māori. I wish that one day it'll be just as frequently spoken as English here in New Zealand."

Members of the public stopped to watch and take photos of the parade on their lunch break.

Many school students held signs as they marched. One said "Toku reo Toku ohoho" "My language is my awakening"

The hīkoi was met by a kapa haka group on the steps of the square.