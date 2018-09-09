Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a logging truck on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said the logging truck had "rolled and lost its load across the road".

A police media spokesman said they received a call about the crash at 10.23am and police and fire services attended the crash near Settlers Rd in Reporoa.

State Highway 5 was blocked in both directions and motorists could expect delays, he said.

The police media spokeswoman said contractors were on the scene and they would be letting traffic through shortly.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the logging truck was lying on the side of the road and a power pole was down about 400m from Campbell Rd.

A damaged ute was also at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said helicopters and three ambulances were at the scene.

There were at least two people with moderate injuries, she said.

More to come.

