Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a logging truck on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.
A police media spokeswoman said the logging truck had "rolled and lost its load across the road".
A police media spokesman said they received a call about the crash at 10.23am and police and fire services attended the crash near Settlers Rd in Reporoa.
State Highway 5 was blocked in both directions and motorists could expect delays, he said.
The police media spokeswoman said contractors were on the scene and they would be letting traffic through shortly.
A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the logging truck was lying on the side of the road and a power pole was down about 400m from Campbell Rd.
A damaged ute was also at the scene.
A St John spokeswoman said helicopters and three ambulances were at the scene.
There were at least two people with moderate injuries, she said.
More to come.