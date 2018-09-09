A good Samaritan had to be rescued by local firefighters after he became stuck in the mud in the Thames mangroves.

The man had gone into the mangroves behind Goldfields shopping mall on Saturday at 8.30am to return a stray shopping trolley that was dumped in the mud.

But his good deed turned into a mucky ordeal when he soon found himself waist deep in mud and unable to wrestle his way free.

Firefighters, who were alerted by locals, managed to tie a rope around the man before pulling him to safety.

Advertisement

Firefighters managed to tie a rope around the man before pulling him to safety. Photo / Thames Fire Brigade

According to the fire brigade, the man was a little cold but in "good spirits" following the bizarre ordeal.

"Gentleman got himself quite stuck in the mud in the mangroves while trying to retrieve something that had fallen in," the Thames Volunteer Fire Brigade wrote on Facebook.

"Took some time to remove him, but we got there and he was in good spirits, albeit a bit cold. Thanks also to Thames Police for assisting. Another success!"

According to Thames Fire Chief Greg Randall it took about 30 minutes to rescue the man who admitted he was "embarrassed" by the ordeal. Photo / Thames Fire Brigade

According to Thames Fire Chief Greg Randall it took about 30 minutes to rescue the man who admitted he was "embarrassed" by the ordeal.