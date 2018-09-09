The autopsy of the young mother killed in Rotorua over the weekend is expected to take place today.

Lynace Parakuka, 22, was found dead at St Michael's Catholic School at 11.40pm on Friday and police launched a homicide investigation into her death.

All entrances to the school were taped off and guarded by police on Saturday morning.

Principal Kristina Crouch announced in a Facebook post on the school page yesterday the school would be open for instruction.

Crouch asked parents or guardians of children from the school to check their emails for updates.

"I have spoken to police this afternoon who have agreed to notify all media on my behalf that it is both culturally and ethically inappropriate for them to be present at our school tomorrow," the statement said.

"I have made it very clear that our staff, students and families are entitled to a settled and private return to their special learning space.

"We continue to pray for all those who are affected by this tragedy."

Crouch previously said the board of trustees was both "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

Rotorua police held a briefing on the investigation just before midday on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said yesterday police would not be releasing any further details regarding the victim until the post-mortem was complete.

Police would like to hear from anyone else who may have heard or seen anything in the area - for example, yelling or arguing – between 8pm and 11.40pm.

If you can help, please call Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.