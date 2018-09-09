Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a man at his home in Grey Lynn, Auckland, yesterday morning.

Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Kathryn Bostock said the body of a 55-year-old man was found at around 10.30am.

"At this stage police are treating his death as unexplained and we will not be able to provide any update until a post-mortem has been completed," she said.

"Police have no information to suggest there is any risk to the community at this time."

On Monday morning, a police officer remained outside the address on Murdoch Rd and a scene examination was due to start later in the day.

Nearby residents said they were not aware of what had happened, but told the Herald an older man had lived at the address on his own.

One resident reported seeing an ambulance and police officers in forensic suits outside the property.