Police have made another arrest as part of their alleged race-fixing investigation into New Zealand harness racing.

The total number of people arrested in relation to Operation Inca now sits at 11.

A 71-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, facing one deception charge.

The National Organised Crime Group is heading the investigation and is looking into alleged corruption in harness racing.

Police ask for anyone with information which might assist in the investigation to contact them directly.

Anyone with information can email police on harness@police.govt.nz or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.