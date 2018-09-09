Police are investigating an unexplained death in Grey Lynn after a man was found in his home this morning.

Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Kathryn Bostock said police found the man's body around 10.30am and the investigation is ongoing.

"His death is being treated as unexplained at this stage," she said.

"Inquiries are ongoing and Police will tomorrow conduct a scene examination."

Advertisement

A resident on Murdoch Rd said her partner had reported seeing police officers at the end of the street, which backs on to an area of Grey Lynn Park.

Another local said they saw forensic officers in the area between Sussex and Leighton Sts this morning.

- more to come -