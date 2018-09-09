A police officer was knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment after being assaulted in Invercargill today.

Emergency staff were called to the scene in the early hours this morning.

"Two male officers were on patrol in the city around 2.30am today when they were assaulted by a 20-year-old man at the intersection of Dee and Don Sts,'' police said.

One of the officers was knocked out and taken to hospital as a result.

"He was released a few hours later and is resting at home.''

The second officer was not injured.

The arrested man has been charged with aggravated wounding and aggravated assault.

He is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow.