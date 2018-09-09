Spring might have started but many around the country are still feeling the winter pinch. However, MetService says warmer weather is right around the corner.

As the week progresses, the gloomy and cool weather which has grasped much of the country with southerlies and rain will move on, making way for spring.

MetService meteorologist Leigh Matheson told the Herald the low weather system will move on, making way for more traditional spring weather.

"From Wednesday onwards there will be much more spring-like weather with the westerlies pushing on to the South Island and lower North Island," she said.

"Temperatures will warm up in eastern areas and people will feel like it's more spring, certainly the pattern [of weather] we've had hasn't felt very Spring-like."

The country enjoyed mostly fine and settled weather throughout the weekend and for many regions the trend should continue this week.

However, Northland, Auckland, Fiordland and Westland could see some miserable weather today.

"[Today] we see some spotty rain pushing into Northland and that spreads down into Auckland," Matheson said.

"There's patchy rain around Fiordland and Westland. That hangs around with a few little showers in the south, cloudy periods elsewhere.

"A few little, spotty showers spread up the [east] coast into Canterbury but nothing much else, fine and cloudy periods further north.

"The country is fairly benign for most places, probably the most exciting bit of weather is really a bit of rain heading into Northland."

Matheson said the unpredictable weather we have been experiencing throughout the country is not unusual for this time of year.

Last week a low directed prolonged rain and strong southerlies to the east of the North Island and upper South Island.

Rain and cold southerlies packed in for most of the country over Monday and Tuesday, before the weather began to ease over the South Island and focus on the northeast of the North Island.

A southerly change brought 96km/h gusts and rain to Wellington suburbs before drenching the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions.

"Spring is often a tumultuous time when we talk about weather. The weather doesn't follow our rules of change between Winter and Spring," Matheson said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Rain developing this afternoon. Easterlies. 16C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

​ Cloudy. Occasional rain from late afternoon. Northeasterlies by evening. 15C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine, with high cloud by midday. Light winds. 15C high, 5C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Fine, high cloud from afternoon. Light winds. 16C high, 7C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloudy at times. Southeasterlies developing this afternoon. 14C high, 6C overnight.



Napier Fine, then clouding over this afternoon or evening. Light winds. 14C high, 5C overnight.

Whanganui​ Fine with afternoon high cloud. Southeasterlies developing this afternoon. 15C high, 5C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy at times. Southerly breezes. 11C high, 7C overnight.



Nelson Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds. 13C high, 4C overnight.

Christchurch Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds. 12C high, 4C overnight.



Dunedin Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Light winds. 11C high, 6C overnight.