The man who was arrested after locking himself in a BP service station toilet after leading southern Police on a mega-pursuit has been charged with multiple offences.

The man is facing 18 charges in court, including burglary, theft, robbery and reckless driving, with more to follow, a police spokesperson said.

Armed police arrested the man in Frankton, near Queenstown, yesterday afternoon.

The 40-year-old was wanted for burglary, including the theft of several cars. He was believed to have stolen a car with firearms in it in Gore yesterday morning.

"The man's offending began in Christchurch in late June, and continued through Ashburton, Timaru, Balclutha, Invercargill and Queenstown," the spokesperson said.

"The 40-year-old attempted to break into a commercial premises in Invercargill yesterday morning, before fleeing to Queenstown.

"He was arrested by Police around 4pm yesterday, after he locked himself in a bathroom at Frankton BP service station for around 30 minutes."

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

The charges the man is facing:

• Unlawfully takes motor vehicle x3

• Burglary x7

• Theft x3

• Robbery

• Failing to stop when required

• Reckless driving

• Refusing officers request for blood

• Attempting to unlawfully take a motor vehicle